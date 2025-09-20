First Look At The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen”

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” is making a return in holiday 2025. New images show the kids’ sizing, but the release will likely include full family sizes.

This drop connects two icons, Kobe Bryant and the timeless Air Force 1, blending heritage and legacy. The “Linen” colorway carries a clean look with a tan base, accented by vibrant University Blue midsoles.

It’s a subtle nod to Kobe’s influence while keeping the Air Force 1’s classic DNA intact. Nike continues to use Kobe’s story to bridge basketball and lifestyle sneakers. This pair is another chapter in that legacy.

First released in 1982, the Air Force 1 quickly became one of Nike’s most important silhouettes. Its crossover from basketball courts to city streets solidified its legendary status. Kobe himself also represented the versatility of the game, bringing skill, style, and influence beyond basketball.

With this release, Nike honors that legacy. The photos provided show how the sneaker blends neutral tones with striking blue details, offering a balance of sophistication and energy.

This pair is positioned as both a collectible and a wearable everyday option, marking another meaningful addition to Kobe’s ongoing story with Nike.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen”

Image via Nike

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” features a tan leather upper with smooth finishes and tonal laces. A metallic gold graphic highlights Kobe’s iconic presence on the heel panels, while stitched Swooshes keep the AF1’s heritage intact.

The midsole stands out in University Blue, extending into the translucent outsole for a modern twist. Subtle Nike Air branding sits on the heel tabs, keeping the look classic.

The sneaker combines lifestyle aesthetics with Kobe-inspired storytelling, creating a pair that blends understated tones with bold contrasts. It’s a thoughtful design that captures history while feeling fresh and versatile.

Nice Kicks reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Linen” will be released in November 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when released.

Image via Nike