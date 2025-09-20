Fresh Images Of The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High Surface

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG brings two powerhouse collaborators together for a bold spring 2026 release.

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to release in spring 2026. New in-hand photos highlight the pair’s clean black and white base, accented with small hints of blue.

The collaboration combines Union LA’s creative edge with Fragment’s minimalist aesthetic, all layered onto the iconic Jordan 1 silhouette. The Air Jordan 1 has always been a cornerstone in sneaker culture.

Originally released in 1985, it was banned by the NBA for breaking uniform rules, instantly giving it legendary status. Over the decades, the silhouette has been reimagined countless times, yet it continues to stay relevant.

Collaborations with brands and creatives like Union and Fragment only reinforce its staying power. Union LA has previously delivered some of the most sought-after Jordan 1s ever. Fragment, led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, is known for creating simple yet impactful designs that stand the test of time.

Together, the two bring fresh energy to the model while staying true to its DNA. The new photos show familiar details, from the stacked leather panels to the bold branding on the midsole. Each shot highlights the careful craftsmanship that makes this release so anticipated.

Overall, the mix of heritage, innovation, and cultural weight places this sneaker at the center of upcoming conversations.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “White/Black”

The Fragment x Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High OG features a smooth white leather base with sharp black overlays. Also a blue tab peeks out from beneath the collar, adding a subtle pop of color.

The Union LA stitching sits exposed, connecting panels with a raw edge look. Further the lateral heel carries Fragment’s lightning bolt logo, while the medial side displays the “FRAGMENT x UNION” text branding.

Black laces, a black Swoosh, and a crisp white midsole complete the design. Finally the outsole arrives in black, giving the sneaker a balanced and versatile finish that stays true to Jordan’s legacy.

House Of Heat reports that the Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “White/Black” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $200 when they are released.

