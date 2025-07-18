Hiroshi Fujiwara Debuts Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Sport Royal has officially made its first public appearance, spotted on the feet of Hiroshi Fujiwara in New York City. This three-way collab is set to release in 2026 and already feels like one of the biggest drops.

Combining Fujiwara’s signature color blocking with Union’s vintage-inspired touches, this pair blends two of the most influential forces in modern sneaker culture. The Air Jordan 1 is no stranger to legendary collabs.

From Off-White to Dior, it’s become the go-to canvas for storytelling and reinvention. Fragment’s 2014 AJ1 release set the tone for limited-edition hype. Union’s past Jordan projects helped revive an appreciation for aged detailing.

Now they’re teaming up, and the result is something that taps into the past while moving the needle forward. On-foot photos reveal the classic royal blue and black upper, with Union’s signature stitch detail peeking near the ankle.

Also, Fragment’s lightning bolt logo stamped on the heel. The vintage-style midsole finishes it off. There’s no mistaking this one—it’s built to turn heads.

Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Sport Royal”

Image via Jeff Staple

The Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1 High OG Sport Royal features a black leather base. Further, royal blue overlays on the toe box, heel, and Swoosh. The collar displays exposed stitching, a signature touch from Union, while Fragment’s lightning bolt logo is stamped onto the heel.

Also, the tongue uses nylon for a throwback feel, and the midsole comes in an aged off-white finish. A blue outsole completes the color scheme.

The combination of design codes from both brands makes the pair feel fresh but rooted in sneaker history. Overall, every detail has intention, and every stitch tells a story.