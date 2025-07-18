Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” Is Clean And Confident

BY Ben Atkinson 20 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Team Gold" brings soft shine and premium textures to a classic silhouette.

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Team Gold" is stepping into the spotlight with a clean and elevated look. This new release takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette and layers it with a mix of soft neutrals and premium finishes.

The gold tones aren’t loud or flashy instead, they add just enough shimmer to stand out while keeping things wearable. It’s a polished update that blends lifestyle fashion with Jordan heritage. The Air Jordan 1 has long been a canvas for experimentation.

From classic OGs to creative colorways, it's the most versatile sneaker in the Jordan lineup. The Mid version, while once overlooked, has grown into a favorite for its accessibility and endless variety. With this new drop, Jordan Brand continues to show how much range the model really has.

The photos reveal smooth leather underlays and textured metallic overlays that add depth and shine. The gold finish carries through the Swoosh, toe box, and heel, giving the pair a cohesive, elevated look. This one feels built for everyday wear, but with just enough pop to get noticed.

Read More: The Story Behind The Air Jordan 3 “World’s Best Dad”

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold”
air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Team Gold" features white leather across the base with soft gold overlays in tumbled leather. The metallic effect adds subtle shine across the Swoosh, ankle, and toe cap.

A clean white tongue and matching laces keep things balanced. Gold Jumpman branding lands on the tongue and insole. The Wings logo is stamped in white on the collar.

A sail-colored midsole blends smoothly into a translucent rubber outsole. The overall build sticks to the classic Jordan 1 Mid cut but adds just enough to make it feel like something more refined and intentional.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” is releasing on in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they release.

air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-mid-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike And Virgil Abloh Archives Present “The Codes” Exhibit In Paris

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-mid-td-cleat-gold-toe-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Gold Toe” Is Ready For The Field 288
air-jordan-1-low-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news Sneakers "Metallic Team Gold" Shines On New Air Jordan 1 Low 100
air-jordan-1-low-td-cleat-gold-toe-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low TD Cleat "Gold Toe" Lights Up The Field 662
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Mid SE GS “Black/Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled 393
Comments 0