Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” Is Clean And Confident

The women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Team Gold" is stepping into the spotlight with a clean and elevated look. This new release takes the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette and layers it with a mix of soft neutrals and premium finishes.

The gold tones aren’t loud or flashy instead, they add just enough shimmer to stand out while keeping things wearable. It’s a polished update that blends lifestyle fashion with Jordan heritage. The Air Jordan 1 has long been a canvas for experimentation.

From classic OGs to creative colorways, it's the most versatile sneaker in the Jordan lineup. The Mid version, while once overlooked, has grown into a favorite for its accessibility and endless variety. With this new drop, Jordan Brand continues to show how much range the model really has.

The photos reveal smooth leather underlays and textured metallic overlays that add depth and shine. The gold finish carries through the Swoosh, toe box, and heel, giving the pair a cohesive, elevated look. This one feels built for everyday wear, but with just enough pop to get noticed.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Metallic Team Gold" features white leather across the base with soft gold overlays in tumbled leather. The metallic effect adds subtle shine across the Swoosh, ankle, and toe cap.

A clean white tongue and matching laces keep things balanced. Gold Jumpman branding lands on the tongue and insole. The Wings logo is stamped in white on the collar.

A sail-colored midsole blends smoothly into a translucent rubber outsole. The overall build sticks to the classic Jordan 1 Mid cut but adds just enough to make it feel like something more refined and intentional.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” is releasing on in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they release.

Image via Nike