"Metallic Team Gold" Shines On New Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike
The women’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” takes a refined approach to fall with clean leather and soft gold details.

The women's Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” brings a clean, luxe twist to a timeless favorite. With its crisp white leather base and soft metallic accents, this pair lands somewhere between understated and standout.

This new colorway leans into elegance, offering a balanced mix of shine and simplicity, perfect for the transition into cooler months. Designed as a women’s exclusive, the “Metallic Team Gold” edition is part of Jordan Brand’s ongoing effort to cater more directly to female sneakerheads.

The muted gold hits give it just enough flair without overshadowing the classic Jordan 1 Low silhouette. With releases like this, Jordan continues to expand its legacy without straying from its roots.

The Air Jordan 1, originally released in 1985, was Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, and it sparked something much bigger than basketball. It set off sneaker culture as we know it. The low-top version has since become a casual staple, easily adaptable for streetwear rotations, everyday fits, or dress-down moments.

Based on the photos, this new “Metallic Team Gold” release fits right into that tradition. Clean, wearable, and quietly confident—just what you’d want from a fall-ready pair of 1s.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold”
air-jordan-1-low-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

This women’s Air Jordan 1 Low comes dressed in smooth white leather across the uppers, toe box, and side panels. Subtle Metallic Team Gold accents hit the Swoosh, heel tab, and tongue branding.

The Swoosh features a textured finish, adding just enough visual contrast to elevate the minimalist color palette. A soft beige tone fills the tongue, while a matching gold Wings logo appears on the heel.

The midsole stays clean and white, while the gum-like outsole rounds things out with a translucent touch. It's a sleek, neutral option that still brings personality.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Team Gold” is releasing on in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they release.

air-jordan-1-low-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-metallic-team-gold-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

