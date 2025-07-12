The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Is Back For 2026

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” is coming back in Summer 2026. It brings fresh life to one of the most infamous colorways in sneaker history. Also, this low-cut version revisits the original black and red combo that sparked controversy back in the '80s.

While Michael Jordan was never actually banned for wearing the AJ1, the myth lives on thanks to a Nike marketing campaign that turned a league fine into a legendary act of rebellion. The sneaker keeps things authentic with classic Varsity Red and black leather overlays atop a white midsole.

As with any OG release, expect Nike Air branding on the tongue and heel. Also, this pair also sports a bold red “X” on the heel, a nod to the original “Banned” ad.

The photos show a faithful build with rich leather textures, crisp lines, and sharp branding. While the High has always gotten most of the shine, this Low cuts through the noise with simplicity and legacy.

It’s a nod to a pivotal moment in sneaker and sports culture, one that redefined how basketball shoes were viewed off the court.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” features a tumbled black leather upper with Varsity Red overlays on the toe box, Swoosh, heel, and laces. The white midsole provides contrast, while the red outsole ties it all together.

Also, a classic Wings logo is stamped on the heel tab, with a bold red “X” underneath, referencing the original “Banned” narrative. Further, Nike Air branding appears on the tongue for that authentic OG touch.

Overall, everything from the color blocking to the materials channels the early days of Jordan Brand while keeping the build sharp and wearable.