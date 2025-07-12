The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Is Back For 2026

BY Ben Atkinson 54 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-1-low-og-banned-sneaker-news
Image via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Banned" brings back a rebellious classic with a low-cut twist and heritage-rich details.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” is coming back in Summer 2026. It brings fresh life to one of the most infamous colorways in sneaker history. Also, this low-cut version revisits the original black and red combo that sparked controversy back in the '80s.

While Michael Jordan was never actually banned for wearing the AJ1, the myth lives on thanks to a Nike marketing campaign that turned a league fine into a legendary act of rebellion. The sneaker keeps things authentic with classic Varsity Red and black leather overlays atop a white midsole.

As with any OG release, expect Nike Air branding on the tongue and heel. Also, this pair also sports a bold red “X” on the heel, a nod to the original “Banned” ad.

The photos show a faithful build with rich leather textures, crisp lines, and sharp branding. While the High has always gotten most of the shine, this Low cuts through the noise with simplicity and legacy.

It’s a nod to a pivotal moment in sneaker and sports culture, one that redefined how basketball shoes were viewed off the court.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Rare Air” Is More Than Just A Colorway

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” features a tumbled black leather upper with Varsity Red overlays on the toe box, Swoosh, heel, and laces. The white midsole provides contrast, while the red outsole ties it all together.

Also, a classic Wings logo is stamped on the heel tab, with a bold red “X” underneath, referencing the original “Banned” narrative. Further, Nike Air branding appears on the tongue for that authentic OG touch.

Overall, everything from the color blocking to the materials channels the early days of Jordan Brand while keeping the build sharp and wearable.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned”will be released in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop.

Read More: Inside The Exclusive Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Board Of Greatness” PE

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-1-low-og-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Chicago" Is Back And Looking Clean 348
air-jordan-1-low-og-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Chicago” Looks Better Than Ever 428
nigel-sylvester-air-jordan-1-low-og-nitro-IB8958-001-2025 Sneakers New Look For Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Nitro" 998
air-jordan-1-low-og-chicago-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 1 Low “Chicago” Brings Back The Energy 1.9K
Comments 0