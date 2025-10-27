Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” Dropping Next Summer

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” is coming back next summer, bringing new life to one of the most famous stories in sneaker history. The colorway, known for its strong mix of black and red, represents the bold attitude that helped shape sneaker culture.

Each new release reminds people why this shoe is still one of the most recognizable designs ever made. The Air Jordan 1 first dropped in 1985 and quickly changed both basketball and fashion.

When the NBA reportedly banned Michael Jordan from wearing the black and red pair on the court, Nike turned that moment into a huge win. That story made the “Banned” colorway a symbol of rebellion and style that still means something today.

Now, the low-top version brings that same energy into 2026. It mixes nostalgia with a simple, everyday look that still feels true to its roots. The “Banned” name continues to stand for confidence and individuality, qualities that defined Jordan’s game and his legacy.

In the photos, the black leather base, red panels, and faint X-mark on the heel pop right away. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” continues to prove that sometimes, breaking the rules creates legends.

Read More: Central Cee Puts His Mark On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Banned” features black leather across the base with bright red overlays on the toe, heel, and Swoosh. A white midsole and red rubber outsole give the sneaker its familiar contrast.

Red laces add a bold pop, while the rear heel showcases the classic Wings logo with a faint “X” mark underneath which is a nod to the pair’s rebellious legacy. The low-top design keeps things casual yet sharp, making it versatile on and off the court. It’s a modern revival of one of the most important colorways in Jordan Brand’s history.