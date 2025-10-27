Central Cee Puts His Mark On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low is coming soon, and sneaker fans are already taking notice. The UK rapper’s growing partnership with Nike keeps building, following his recent Air Max 95 collab.

Now, he’s putting his own touch on the classic Air Force 1, a sneaker that’s shaped streetwear for decades. First launched in 1982, the Air Force 1 became one of Nike’s most famous models, worn by athletes, musicians, and fans all over the world.

Its simple design, strong build, and everyday style helped it move from the court to the streets. For Central Cee, who represents London’s new sound and look, it’s the perfect way to show his identity.

The release is expected to include 3 versions of the shoe: a friends and family pair, a UK-exclusive “Dark Beetroot” colorway, and a general pair in black, white, and smoke grey. Each one will almost certainly include Central Cee’s logo on the heel for a clean, personal detail.

In the photos, the “Dark Beetroot” version stands out with its rich red color and smooth finish. The balance of old-school influence and modern London styled energy makes this collaboration one worth watching as its spring 2026 release gets closer.

Image via sneakerdenn

The Central Cee x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Beetroot” features a full leather upper covered in a deep red finish. The design keeps the Air Force 1’s classic shape while adding a modern edge through tone-on-tone detailing.

Also, Central Cee’s gold logo sits on the heel, giving the shoe a custom touch. Matching laces, midsoles, and outsoles further keep the look clean and monochromatic.

Other versions include a friends and family pair and a wider release in black, white, and smoke grey. Each design celebrates Central Cee’s creative connection to London’s music and fashion scene.