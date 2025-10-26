Central Cee's Crew Presses Trap Lore Ross In Tense ComplexCon Run-In

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 655 Views
Central Cee Crew Presses Trap Lore Ross ComplexCon Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: Central Cee attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
Trap Lore Ross' street-related comments about Central Cee led to a tense moment while they were speaking with DJ Akademiks.

ComplexCon hosted a lot of big events such as the Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz, but it also led to a confrontation between Central Cee, his team, and YouTuber Trap Lore Ross. For those unaware, the content creator made a big video about the U.K. rapper that questions his street authenticity, although he's tried to make it come from a place of love rather than critique.

Nevertheless, this led to a bit of an awkward interaction when Cench and Ross both spoke to DJ Akademiks at the convention. In a clip caught by 2cool2bl0g on Instagram, the former says that the latter doesn't say anything "factual" to begin with, but is still doing him a "favor" with the exposure and alleged misrepresentations.

Then, when Trap Lore Ross actually pulled up, he said he would like to squash any potential beef. Cee affirmed to him that there isn't none, and they politely dapped up. However, that's when an associate of the Can't Rush Greatness artist's team confronted Ross and told him to go "outside the booth" to settle it.

Later, Central Cee explained that while he may understand the complexities here as a public figure, that publicity ends up speaking on other, lesser known folks as well. So it seems like he understood his team's indignant perspective as well, but we'll see if there's any more context here.

Central Cee At ComplexCon

In fact, we already got some more context from Trap Lore Ross himself. The controversial YouTuber linked up with Akademiks again at ComplexCon, seemingly after the Central Cee confrontation. He spoke about another U.K. rapper Digga D and – meaning no disrespect – called Cench a "caricature" of a drill rapper.

In addition, an alleged voice note from Ross breaks down what happened further, and he says he has more footage from this altercation to share. We'll see if that's really the case.

Trap Lore Ross Confrontation

Any way you slice it, this could've gotten much uglier under more stressful circumstances. But fortunately, things didn't pan out that way. Maybe this will impact Trap Lore Ross' content moving forward or how Central Cee moves around big hip-hop media.

