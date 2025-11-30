Central Cee Hilariously Admits To Feeling Broke When He's Around Drake

Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Drake watches the Houston Rockets play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake and Central Cee recently released the collaboration "Which One," which might end up on the former's "ICEMAN" album.

As one of the most successful artists in the world, Drake has a way of living large even when he doesn't try. For example, even when he's around fellow stars and collaborators like Central Cee, they can't help but feel a bit small next to all his money.

Or at least, that's how the U.K. rapper hilariously explained it during a recent interview with Rambo Is Talking caught by Kurrco on Twitter. Rambo asked him to recall a time in which he was around someone that made him feel "broke," and he had an interesting answer.

"Yeah, I think that it's good to stay around people like that," Cench responded. "I stay around people like that, bro. Oh, rappers? No, I can't lie..." he added, seemingly implying that this doesn't happen much with his artistic peers. There is one exception, though. "I can't lie. Obviously, around Drake, I feel like a little fish. He's gone." Cee and Rambo laughed when the latter asked if he's at least getting close. The former continued: "It's definitely not the rappers, though. It's the billionaires. The man's just around some sassy billionaires. You don't even know what they're doing. They got hospitals, they own hospitals and mad things."

Drake Central Cee Collabs

Drake and Central Cee's "Which One" collab came out recently, which might appear on the former's next album ICEMAN. Speaking of which, Cench was actually a part of one of his livestreams for the project, and we'll see if it actually makes the tracklist. Right now, there's a lot of mystery and speculation around the material we've heard so far and whether or not it's all a misdirect.

In addition to their "On The Radar" freestyle, they also have an unreleased leaked often referred to as "Triumph Tower" online. This led to more Drake ghostwriting or reference track allegations, but that's neither here nor there.

With Central Cee being one of the 6ix God's main collaborators over the past few years, we're sure they will continue to share a lot of wealth. Maybe one day, they can both feel like equally big fish on either side of the pond.

