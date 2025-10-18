Alleged Drake Reference Track From Beam Causes Fan Debate

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 626 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Alleged Drake Reference Track Beam Debate Hip Hop News
Apr 17, 2018; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake (right) during game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre. Toronto defeated Washington. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Are fans justified in calling back to Kendrick Lamar's Beam reference on "euphoria" or is the Drake hate train going off the rails?

Drake has been one of the most frequent suspects in ghostwriting conversations in hip-hop, although many fans continue to mistake that practice for simple additional writing credits. The latest example of this popped up on Twitter this week, caught by Ibvbnn.

In the video below, you can hear the "Triumph Tower" leak from earlier this year, an unreleased collab between Drizzy and Central Cee. Some accounts, like the post below, name this track as "Trump Tower," but the initial report of the leak suggested that "Triumph Tower" was the actual name of the file. Nevertheless, an alleged reference track for this very same song leaked online this week, and it comes from Beam. He seems to do the chorus and general melody the same, albeit with different lines in the verses. Either way, it's too vague to really tell, and the release and actual studio timeline is very unclear.

If you are unfamiliar with the Jamaican-born artist, he has worked with a lot of different artists when it comes to production and writing, including the 6ix God himself. In fact, even if you are sleeping on him, you probably heard his name on "euphoria," the scathing six-minute diss track from Kendrick Lamar. "Ain't 20v1, it's 1v20 if I got to smack n***as that write with you / Yeah, bring them out too, I'll clean them out too, tell Beam that he better stay right with you," he rapped on the cut.

Finally, the post below pointed users' attention to the wolfacejoeyy track "3STAR" that released earlier this year. It features the same lyrics and melody in pockets, and Beam reportedly contributed to it as a writer.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Teases Drake Interview With "Legendary" Media Figure

Drake Leak

Of course, this is missing a lot of elements. Maybe the order of operations here is different, "Triumph Tower" never came out in the first place, and most importantly, we will never know if Beam would've appeared as a credited writer. As such, take all this with a huge grain of salt, whether you're a "K.Bot" or an "OV-H*e."

Meanwhile, Drake's new album ICEMAN is coming soon. More likely than not, his pen is showing up for it no matter what.

Read More: Drake's "Not Like Us" Lawsuit Was Doomed From The Start

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.8K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.8K
Drake Yeat Julia Wolf Dog House Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News Music Drake’s Music Springs Another Leak With Unreleased Central Cee Collab, “Triumph Tower,” Hits Social Media 3.1K
News Marijuana Man 1278
Comments 2