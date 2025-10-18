Alleged Drake Reference Track From Beam Causes Fan Debate

Drake has been one of the most frequent suspects in ghostwriting conversations in hip-hop, although many fans continue to mistake that practice for simple additional writing credits. The latest example of this popped up on Twitter this week, caught by Ibvbnn.

In the video below, you can hear the "Triumph Tower" leak from earlier this year, an unreleased collab between Drizzy and Central Cee. Some accounts, like the post below, name this track as "Trump Tower," but the initial report of the leak suggested that "Triumph Tower" was the actual name of the file. Nevertheless, an alleged reference track for this very same song leaked online this week, and it comes from Beam. He seems to do the chorus and general melody the same, albeit with different lines in the verses. Either way, it's too vague to really tell, and the release and actual studio timeline is very unclear.

If you are unfamiliar with the Jamaican-born artist, he has worked with a lot of different artists when it comes to production and writing, including the 6ix God himself. In fact, even if you are sleeping on him, you probably heard his name on "euphoria," the scathing six-minute diss track from Kendrick Lamar. "Ain't 20v1, it's 1v20 if I got to smack n***as that write with you / Yeah, bring them out too, I'll clean them out too, tell Beam that he better stay right with you," he rapped on the cut.

Finally, the post below pointed users' attention to the wolfacejoeyy track "3STAR" that released earlier this year. It features the same lyrics and melody in pockets, and Beam reportedly contributed to it as a writer.

Drake Leak

Of course, this is missing a lot of elements. Maybe the order of operations here is different, "Triumph Tower" never came out in the first place, and most importantly, we will never know if Beam would've appeared as a credited writer. As such, take all this with a huge grain of salt, whether you're a "K.Bot" or an "OV-H*e."