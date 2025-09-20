Drake’s Music Springs Another Leak With Unreleased Central Cee Collab, “Triumph Tower,” Hits Social Media

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1020 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Yeat Julia Wolf Dog House Fire Emoji Playlist Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Drake’s latest album, ICEMAN, has been threatened to be leaked to the public by emerging streamers known as $BAGWORK.

Drake and Central  Cee have sprung another leak after being threatened by a brand new streaming group last week. The security breaches keep coming for Drizzy. 

An unreleased collaboration between Drake and Central Cee has surfaced online, with fans buzzing over the track reportedly titled “Triumph Tower.”

The leak appeared across Reddit threads and social platforms this week. Listeners claimed the record came from the Her Loss sessions. Some posts mistakenly labeled it “Trump Tower,” though fans insist the leaked version clearly identifies the song as Triumph Tower.

According to early reactions, the track finds Drake in an introspective pocket. He leans into reflective bars, while Central Cee delivers verses that complement the mood. The content has also stirred controversy. Certain lyrics raise questions about references to landmarks and how they might be interpreted.

MORE: Drake Reflects On The Past With POV In “That’s Just How I Feel”

Drake & Central Cee Track Leaked

Neither Drake’s camp nor Central Cee has addressed the leak, leaving its origins uncertain. Some fans speculate it slipped from a producer’s archive, while others point to insiders as possible sources. As with most leaks, audio quality and authenticity remain under scrutiny.

For many listeners, Triumph Tower feels like a glimpse into an alternate version of Her Loss, the 2022 joint album that cemented Drake’s chemistry with 21 Savage. That the song didn’t make the cut has only fueled curiosity. Fans are now debating whether the decision was tied to clearance issues, cohesion with the project’s overall vibe, or simply a matter of timing.

Drake’s vault has long been the subject of fascination, with snippets and full tracks leaking throughout his career. Central Cee, still riding momentum as one of the UK’s most prominent rappers, adds another layer of intrigue to the collab.

Until either artist addresses it, “Triumph Tower” sits in limbo. For now, it’s a piece of speculation-driven lore that could remain a forgotten outtake or evolve into a defining moment in Drake and Central Cee’s collaborative story. 

ICEMAN’s release is coming soon.

MORE: Drake & Central Cee’s “Which One” Makes Disappointing Billboard Hot 100 Debut

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Kicks Off Day 3 of Wireless Festival With The Preview Of A New Central Cee Collab Dropping Friday 5.5K
drake-shares-snippet-trolls-alex-warren-hip-hop-news Music Drake Shares Central Cee Collab Snippet And Trolls Alex Warren On Alleged Finsta 4.0K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Anticipated Drake & Central Cee Track Set To Be Released Tonight, But Fans Are Skeptical 4.2K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two Music Drake Promises He's Not A Snake During Candid Speech At Amsterdam Concert 2.3K
Comments 0