Drake & Kodak Black Collab Joins Slew Of Recent Drizzy Leaks Before "Iceman"

Drake is presumably going to drop his new album Iceman before the year is out. But if not, we still got much more new music than we expected. That's because of a few leaks that have hit the Internet or resurfaced with added material as of late, including "Skies Parted" with Kodak Black.

While the current full leak of the song that's going around social media at press time is low-quality, Brad Marschke on Twitter posted a partial CDQ snippet. From what we can tell, it sounds like a bouncy cruiser of a record with a soulful sample melody and some very catchy flows.

However, a lot of OVO fans are feeling nervous about this newly surfaced track because of all the recent Drake leaks before his new album. We also got a Central Cee collab called "Triumph Tower" that surfaced online this week, although these seem to be from different eras.

In the case of the Cench collab, that is allegedly from the Her Loss era, whereas the Kodak track is allegedly around the For All The Dogs era.

Drake New Album

However, what is most concerning about these leaks are Drake's Iceman tracks. A group of streamers and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs known as $BAGWORK threatened to leak the whole LP after leaking "National Treasure," a track that featured Pressa and is supposedly coming on the new album. After all, the beat for this track is one of many that played during one of three Iceman streams that the 6ix God has hosted as a part of this rollout.

We will see whether or not this is just an empty threat for clout or if we will hear Iceman sooner than expected. Hopefully we don't, but even if we do, we doubt a leak would diminish any sort of hype or engagement regarding its official release.

Elsewhere, Drake is still on tour and clearly enjoying his European travels, which end in just a couple of days. Afterwards, we imagine he will fully focus on getting Iceman out there. Maybe the reception to these leaks will inspire Drizzy to put Kodak Black on there, as Central Cee already makes an appearance.