Drake has been the streaming king for basically a decade plus at this point. Every year he seems to be the most listened to rap artist when it comes to Spotify. In fact, for most of 2025, he's held that monthly title. However, something that he can't he say he's been in control of is the rap cut with the largest streaming figure.

Nine months deep, Florida's own Doechii has had that on lock and key with "Anxiety." Officially released in March but on the internet since 2019, the Gotye-sampling single has become the rising superstar's biggest song of her career.

She would go on to include it on the extended version of her Grammy-winning mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal. As of two days ago, per Bars, the viral single has over 432.6 million streams. That's quite a large figure, especially with this year not being the most robust year for hit hip-hop songs.

But unfortunately for the Swamp Princess, it's not enough to hold Drake off. Per the aggregator, "NOKIA" off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U now is the top song in this regard. It's still a close race though as the nostalgic track sports 433.1 million plays on Spotify.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

With just about two months and a couple of weeks left, it's going to be a fun battle to watch down the stretch. Both have been huge on the radio and on short form content, so we will have to wait and see who comes out on top.

Also, "NOKIA" is just one of three tracks off of the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab tape to eclipse the 100 million stream mark. The only other two in that category are "SOMEBODY LOVES ME" (111+ million) and "DIE TRYING" (211+ million).

Moreover, this platinum hit has helped Drake become the lone artist to possess 120 billion Spotify streams and counting.

He will be able to grow that lead potentially during the fall when ICEMAN, his next solo album, arrives. Details on the final tracklist and its release date are still kind of murky. One of his many streaming friends, Adin Rosss, recently claimed that around 90% of the songs we've heard/received from the ICEMAN livestreams won't make the album.