Drake Becomes First Artist Ever With 120 Billion Spotify Streams

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 423 Views
Drake First Artist Ever 120 Billion Spotify Streams Hip Hop News
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Drake can certainly coast off of the continued commercial success of his catalog, he's still putting in work to add another chapter.

Drake has been the rapper with the most Spotify streams for years upon years now, although now he can say that his dominance is over all genres. According to Kworb, he is now the first artist in the streaming service's history to garner a total of over 120 billion streams.

To put this in perspective, the next rapper with the most streams on Spotify is Travis Scott, who sits at 59 billion streams at press time. Maybe some folks would throw The Weeknd in that category as well, who has 84 billion. Immediately below Drizzy on this list is Taylor Swift with 110 billion, followed by Bad Bunny with 106 billion.

Drake's commercial success should come as no surprise to folks who have followed hip-hop over the past 15 years, whether that was the last time you checked in or you've only been tuning in for a few months.

The Toronto superstar's big hits leading this Spotify milestone as far as daily streams are "One Dance" with Wizkid and Kyla, "NOKIA," "Love Me" with Future and Lil Wayne, "Headlines," and "Passionfruit." Other all-time smashers are "God's Plan," "Work" with Rihanna, "Hotline Bling," "In My Feelings," and "MIA" with the aforementioned Bad Bunny.

Drake LeBron James Beef

What's more is that Drake has even more material on the way. He could easily coast off of his catalog and its continued relevance and successful performance, but he works too hard.

Iceman is right around the corner, and fans can't wait to hear how the OVO mogul makes his solo studio album return. He has a lot to talk about with the Kendrick Lamar battle and many other narratives, and we'll see how it all comes together.

Elsewhere, all of that drama is leading to reflections from Drake's opposition. For example, former friend LeBron James broke his silence on their rift, saying that they're in different places right now but that he'll always have love for the 6ix God.

No matter what's happening in the headlines, though, "Headlines" is getting play. We're sure many more Spotify records and staggering milestones are on his long list to break.

