Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." Surpasses 10 Billion Spotify Streams

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 24 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar DAMN 10 Billion Spotify Streams Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's most streamed album on Spotify joined an elite class of six other hip-hop-adjacent LPs on the platform.

Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. may not be every fan's favorite album of his, but the record represents the scale and success of this catalog better than any other entry. Not only did it win him a first-of-its-kind Pulitzer, but it remains the Compton lyricist's most commercially successful album to date when it comes to streaming numbers.

According to Kworb and Kurrco on Twitter, the 2017 full-length just surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify. This places it in an elite class of hip-hop (or rap-adjacent) albums to have reached that metric on the platform, which includes multiple entries from Kendrick Lamar's rap rival.

In ascending order, other projects on this list include Goodbye & Good Riddance by Juice WRLD, ASTROWORLD by Travis Scott, Views and Scorpion from Drake, ? by XXXTENTACION, and then beerbongs & bentleys and Hollywood's Bleeding by Post Malone: all hit parades.

Led by massive tracks like "LOVE.," "DNA.," "PRIDE.," and "HUMBLE.," DAMN.'s material is as accessible as it is ambitious. It's amazing to see this album maintain its relevance and momentum over the years, although Kendrick Lamar's dominant run over the past years probably helped speed this up at least a little.

Read More: JID Still Wants To Rap With Kendrick Lamar After J. Cole Apology

Kendrick Lamar Monthly Listeners

Elsewhere, there haven't been many big updates from the pgLang camp in a while, with the "Grand National" tour taking up all their attention right now. However, now there's a short break before Kendrick Lamar hits Latin America for his next shows, which will precede his final 2025 dates in Australia. Maybe this will change soon, but we understand radio silence after such a relentless victory lap. Also, it helps that plenty of released material continues to generate cash.

More awards success for Kendrick Lamar will also sustain this hype for a while, although we all know the divisive conversations these achievements create in the discourse. Nevertheless, an album like DAMN. earned its place in the rotation a long time ago, and fans still treasure it as Kendrick's arguable masterpiece.

We'll see what the next K.Dot album to hit 10 billion Spotify streams is. With 79 million monthly listeners on the platform at press time, it's only a matter of time... Just like for any other rap album creeping on the milestone.

Read More: Doechii To Join Kendrick Lamar In Australia For His "Grand National Tour"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Family Photo Super Bowl Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar's Family Photo After Super Bowl Resurfaces 3.5K
SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar Last Grand National Tour Hip Hop News Music SZA Thanks Kendrick Lamar & Their Teams After Closing Her Last "Grand National" Tour Shows 1208
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.8K
Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour 3.1K
Comments 0