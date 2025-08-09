JID Still Wants To Rap With Kendrick Lamar After J. Cole Apology

Although J. Cole drew a lot of hip-hop debate for apologizing for the Kendrick Lamar diss track "7 Minute Drill," JID has no time for such trivial pursuits. He would rather keep his focus on what Cole's doing for Dreamville and on his own artistic ambitions, regardless of allegiance or controversy.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Ice asked him if there are any MCs the Atlanta rapper hasn't worked with that he has on his list. Before explaining that he wants to work with "the top n***as" – presumably legends like Jay-Z or Nas – he revealed that he still wants to get in the booth with K.Dot... Or at least, get to rapping with him.

"Yeah, I know they gon' get me when I say this," JID remarked concerning Kendrick Lamar. "I want to rap with Dot. I been saying that." Then, Budden asked why that would be a problem. "That's just the climate of where we at right now," he answered, as caught by Mr. OneTime on Twitter.

Of course, this is most likely an allusion to the current dynamics with Drake and many others, whether that's relating to beef, last year's battle, or just typical industry games. But none of this is anything new for the God Does Like Ugly creative.

JID On The Joe Budden Podcast

Also on The Joe Budden Podcast, we got more elaboration on JID's thoughts on J. Cole's Kendrick Lamar apology. "You ain't got to protect Cole," he remarked, recalling Dreamville artist Cozz beefing with Symba over the apology. "Bro gon' do what he want to do, and he does that. It's beautiful to watch a n***a live in his truth. I'm speaking to Cole. I'm not mad at him for apologizing. N***a, that is on brand, whatever. 'Cause you ain't want to do that. But the song was more shocking to me. 'Cause I'm like, 'N***a, y'all boys.' It's still a thing. But at the same time, who really cares? Cole gon' do what he got to do, bro."

J. Cole Kendrick Lamar Apology

Then, Joe Budden explained how the "mud-slinging" between Kendrick Lamar and Drake put Cole's apology in a more understandable and appreciated context. "It was a great time in hip-hop," JID remarked concerning the battle, as caught by ReedMySole on Twitter.