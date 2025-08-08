JID Defends J Cole's Kendrick Lamar Apology

While some rumors and presumptions have always followed JID and his career moves, his loyalty to J. Cole and to the Dreamville collective continues to shine through. He recently made an appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast to talk about his new album God Does Like Ugly and a whole lot more.

For those unaware, Dreamville recently ended their distribution partnership with Universal, something that Bas had already spoken to Elliott Wilson about. He said that Cole and the rest of the label's camp shared the payout from this business deal with the artists, and the Atlanta spitter made similar comments. Not only that, but he used this commitment and support as a defense against critics of the Kendrick Lamar apology over Cole's diss track against him last year.

"They didn't go public, but Dreamville sold Dreamville," JID remarked concerning J. Cole, as caught by Joey (Gotham Hip Hop) on Twitter. "Cole looked out for everybody that was a part of Dreamville. That's one of the most beautiful things in hip-hop right there. That never f***ing happens. And it happens to the regard where, if n***as on Dreamville that was a part of it don't want to do music and they just want to move on with their life, they would be good. Be straight. You do it because you love it.

JID New Album

"I'm just saying," he continued. "If we want to speak to real s**t in the industry, if we want to talk about an apology, apologize 30 more times. That is the greatest n***a on f***ing Earth. In this predatory-a** industry. N***a was blessed in the most unimaginable, selfless... You ain't have to do that. I know hella n***as who sold their subsidiaries or whatever and... Huh... For sure. That's one of the greatest things I've ever seen in music."

JID fans are loving God Does Like Ugly, and we can't wait to see what else he has to say about the record. While many fans want to focus on other narratives and storylines, this emphasis on Dreamville's solidarity will give fans and artists alike more fruitful discourse to engage with. Hopefully it lasts for longer than usual.