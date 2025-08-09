Dreamville is currently facing a lot of discussion in hip-hop discourse not just for the new JID album, but also for J. Cole and the label's money moves as of late. His manager and label cofounder Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad recently took to Twitter to clarify the collective's status after some comments about its major label partnership.

However, it turns out that this cash does not represent a sale of the imprint. Rather, it's just windfall and extra luck and fortune, presumably as a result of the partnership's terms of closure.

"For those that misunderstood, we did not sell Dreamville lol," Ib wrote. "Never will, never would. We ended our Dreamville partnership with umg and some blessings came with that. and When blessings come your way it’s only right to share those blessings with the family. Just some clarity."

JID & J. Cole

For those unaware, here are JID's J. Cole comments in part. "Cole looked out for everybody that was a part of Dreamville," he expressed. "That's one of the most beautiful things in hip-hop right there. That never f***ing happens. And it happens to the regard where, if n***as on Dreamville that was a part of it don't want to do music and they just want to move on with their life, they would be good. Be straight. You do it because you love it.