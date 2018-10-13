ibrahim hamad
- MusicJ. Cole & Future Almost Collabed On "No Role Modelz," Cole's Manager RevealsIbrahim Hamad also shared that they originally tapped Yasiin Bey, better known as Mos Def, for the hook on "'03 Adolescence."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Didn't Diss NBA YoungBoy On New Verse, Manager Ib Claims"N***as makin’ threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat / Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s**t, they okay, I guess," Cole rapped.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJ. Cole's Manager Congratulates Him On Becoming Part-Owner Of The Charlotte HornetsJ. Cole is officially a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets.By Cole Blake
- MusicDreamville's Ibrahim H. Details Lil Baby's Recording Process For "The Off-Season"Dreamville's Ibrahim H. says that Lil Baby's recording process "is like nothing I ever seen."By Cole Blake
- MusicJ. Cole Is Shooting A Music Video Right NowJ. Cole's manager shares a photo from the rapper's latest video shoot for "The Off-Season".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJ. Cole's Dreamville Expands Company With Multimedia DivisionJ. Cole's Dreamville is making major plays with its newly launched multi-disciplinary media division.By Aron A.
- MusicIbrahim "Ib" Hamad Calls DaBaby His Favorite "Non-Dreamville" RapperIb has spoken.By Milca P.
- ReviewsDreamville "Revenge Of The Dreamers 3" ReviewThe Ville is back. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJ. Cole & Dreamville Hosted An Intense, 10-Day "Rap Camp" For Label's CompilationCole said this is what he's been training for.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole Is Hilariously Heated After No One Records His Impressive Basketball Shot"NOBODY HAD THEy PHOnES OUT" Cole texted.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole's Manager Laughs Off Viral Clip Of Rapper's Clone Getting PunchedThe video of J. Cole's doppelganger getting punched in the face surfaced over the weekend.By Aron A.
- MusicJ. Cole's Debut "Cole World: The Sideline Story" Returns To Streaming Platforms"Cole World: The Sideline Story" is back on streaming platforms effectively immediately.By Devin Ch