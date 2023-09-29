J. Cole Didn’t Diss NBA YoungBoy On New Verse, Manager Ib Claims

Hold your horses, folks; it looks like the apparent feud between J. Cole and NBA YoungBoy is more one-sided than people assumed. For those unaware, fans recently went wild for the former's performance on the track "The Secret Recipe." with Lil Yachty. While they assumed that he actually sent shots at YB in his verse, some more trustworthy authority figures cleared the air. Moreover, Dreamville manager and close friend of Cole's, Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad, took to Twitter to address these speculations. He doesn't understand how people drew this connection, although it's not as unreasonable as he paints.

"I'm pretty sure this is [cap emoji]," Ib wrote on the social media platform. "Not sure how y'all heard that Cole verse and put that together, impressive [crying-laughing emoji]." Here's what J. Cole actually rapped on the song that people think took aim at YoungBoy. "N***as makin’ threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat," the North Carolina MC spit. "Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s**t, they okay, I guess / Incomin’ call, press the button, the one that say accept / He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death."

Ib Denies Assumption That J. Cole Dissed NBA YoungBoy

Meanwhile, people think this connects back to the Baton Rouge hitmaker's bars for J. Cole on his track "F**k The Industry, Pt. 2." On it, YB took aim at a lot of different rappers, as the title suggests, but the feud with Cole might seem bizarre. Regardless, these more direct shots also center around features. "J a h*e, that n***a played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature,” YoungBoy rapped on the track. “So I texted his line a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you."

Of course, it's likely that this intervention from Ib will kill this dead in the water. After all, the 4 Your Eyez Only lyricist is well-known for going back on rap beefs, especially with the newer generation outside of his style and approach. As such, maybe the Never Broke Again leader holds some contempt, but it looks like Cole isn't reciprocating anything. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on YoungBoy and J. Cole.

