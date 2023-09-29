J. Cole Appears To Hit NBA YoungBoy With Some Not-So-Sublte Bars On “The Secret Recipe.”

J Cole and Lil Yachty shocked fans last night when they decided to come through with a new record together. Overall, the song is called "The Secret Recipe." and it is most definitely a unique song. This is a track that features some cool jazzy production that also has elements of psychedelia. Moreover, both of these artists came through with some fiery verses that fans were impressed by. Sure, they might be an unlikely duo, but there is no doubt that Yachty is gaining more and more respect from his peers.

As for Cole's contributions to the track, many are talking about a couple of bars that seem to be directed at NBA YoungBoy. If you remember, YoungBoy dropped a track called "F*ck The Industry Pt. 2." In this song, he claims Cole promised him a feature, but never came through. “J a ho, that n**** played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature,” he said. “So I texted his line a muscle sign, I swear it’s gon’ be nice to meet you.” On "The Secret Recipe." Cole alludes to rappers wanting features and how he isn't about the threats.

Read More: J Cole Makes Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To The Jets Public

J. Cole Delivers Fiery Verse

“N***** makin’ threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat /Don’t ask how I feel ’bout no rappers, s***, they okay, I guess,” Cole raps. “Incomin’ call, press the button, the one that say accept /He FaceTime to ask for a feature and saw the face of death.” The message here seems pretty clear cut. Although he does not call YoungBoy out by name, there is definitely some intention behind what he is saying. Either way, you have to love Cole's energy.

Let us know what you think of Cole's verse, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed of the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Read More: J Cole And Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Share A Wholesome First Interaction: Watch