J. Cole Makes Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To The Jets Public

J. Cole is continuing his outspoken support for Colin Kaepernick. After New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury, Colin Kaepernick sent a letter to the team asking to join the practice squad. Kaepernick starts his letter to the Jets by acknowledging the traumatic event. He also provides his well wishes for a great game this weekend. Rapper J. Cole, who has always publicly shown his support for Kaepernick, shared the letter on his IG account today. In his caption, Cole shed light on Kaepernick's aspirations and motivations for a potential return to professional football. Kaep, who hasn't been recruited by a team since he took a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016, wants to get back on the field.

Cole wrote under his IG post of the letter, "I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has." "In the end, he agreed to let me. I wish the @nyjets organization luck," he continued. "My boy @bas is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down @richeisen. Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I’m sure. I hope y’all can turn it around, and I hope there’s a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE."

In the letter, Kaepernick advocates for the opportunity to start small by joining the practice squad and outlines how he could contribute to revitalizing the team's performance. Kaepernick is definitely still dedicated to the sport, and he's expressing his desire to make a meaningful impact on the field once again. J. Cole further emphasized his message by acknowledging how initially Kaep had reservations to make the letter public. But J. Cole says that he insisted on sharing it in order to offer insight into his work ethic and how much he still really wants to play. Kaep eventually consented to him sharing it. In previous instances, Cole has supported his friend in other ways. In fact, he's credited Kaepernick for being an individual of influence and prominence who willingly gave up his power and status to champion larger societal concerns.

J. Cole's message extended beyond empathy and goodwill as he hoped for a turnaround in the Jets' fortunes and advocated for a potential spot on the team for his friend Colin Kaepernick. This post not only sheds light on Kaepernick's persistence but also underscores the rapper's support for the athlete's aspirations and his desire to see Kaepernick back on the football field. In a sports world that often emphasizes competition, this gesture reflects the importance of solidarity and support within the industry. Do you think the NY Jets should give Kaepernick a chance? Who do you think should be their first choice? Let us know in the comments below!

