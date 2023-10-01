Charlamagne Tha God Slams Colin Kaepernick For Jets Letter: “Pathetic”

Charlamagne Tha God called out Colin Kaepernick during an episode of The Breakfast Club, earlier this week. In doing so, he labeled the former NFL star's letter to the New York Jets "downright pathetic." Kaepernick reached out to the organization for a chance to play on their practice squad in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury.

"I wish that letter was never written," he said on the show. "That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic. Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. It pains me to see that man still begging to be in a league that he called racist and he compared to a plantation."

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during halftime of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Charlamagne continued: "And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him or putting out his message for him. That’s so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors but just begging these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful." Check out Kaepernick's letter below.

Colin Kaepernick Reaches Out To The Jets

J. Cole shared Kaepernick's letter to the public on Tuesday. “I asked Colin @kaepernick7 if I could share this letter with the world. He was reluctant,” he captioned the post of the letter. “My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me.” In the letter, Kaep brings up the injury of Aaron Rodgers and says it presents an opportunity for him to prove himself on the team's practice squad. Despite the remarks, he still offered his support for Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson. He says "has the tools" to succeed.

