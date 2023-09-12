Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Eyeing Jets QB Job

Colin Kaepernick is one of those names that is constantly floated around when a quarterback gets injured. However, he has never actually been called upon. The former 49ers star has not played a snap of football since 2016. He was eventually blackballed by the league for his National Anthem protests. Overall, what happened to him was incredibly injust. He has tried to get back into the league since then, but nothing has ever worked out. At this point, it is common knowledge that it is too late for him to get back out there.

Regardless, he is still trying to get on a team. Last year, he had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders, although it was reportedly a disaster. Now, it seems like he wants to join the New York Jets. Last night, Aaron Rodgers injured his Achilles and he is now out for the year. The Jets are going to have to rely on Zach Wilson, and many believe this would be ill-advised. Consequently, Kap's agent has decided to reach out to the Jets to see if his client can get a workout.

Colin Kaepernick Wants A Shot

There are a multitude of other names out there right now. That said, it's unlikely that Kaepernick is the team's first choice. Instead, they would probably go with a Carson Wentz, who actually played in the league last year. Taking Kaepernick would be a huge risk, and he would most certainly be their backup. Should Wilson go down or play poorly, the Jets' playoff hopes would ride on Kap's shoulders. Considering how long he has been away from the game, very few people see this as a good idea.

For Jets fans, the mere mention of Colin Kaepernick probably makes them think their season is over. Let us know what you think the Jets should do, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed.

