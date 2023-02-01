Colin Kaepernick got a very rough deal when it comes to his time in the NFL. During his first few years with the San Francisco 49ers, he was the man. Overall, he brought the team to a Super Bowl and even orchestrated a second-half comeback that almost won them the whole thing. However, his career eventually took a turn. The 49ers started to decline and after protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem, Kap found himself out of the league. Today, it is still seen as one of the biggest injustices in the history of the NFL.

Regardless, Colin Kaepernick continues to fight for what he believes in. While he still hasn’t gotten that second NFL opportunity, he still works hard whenever he gets the chance. It is clear to everyone that he remains in good shape, and one can only imagine how he would play if he were back in the league. For now, fans will simply have to dream.

Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Candlestick Park on January 12, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers defeated the Packers 45-31. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Iconic Colin Kaepernick Jersey Hits Auction

Now, according to Heritage Auctions, a Kaepernick jersey from his 2013 playoff run is being sold at auction. In fact, this is a game-worn and signed jersey from the Divisional Round win against the Green Bay Packers. Overall, Kaepernick was a force in this game. He threw for 263 yards while additionally running for another 181. Moreover, he scored a grand total of four touchdowns. Interestingly enough, Kaepernick even added his stats to his signature on the jersey, which adds something unique to the memorabilia.

As it stands, Heritage Auctions is expecting this to go for a price of $40,000. For now, fans can begin bidding on this, and the auction will eventually end on February 25th. If you are a collector who loves Kap, then this will be for you. However, if you aren’t a fan, we’re sure some other great pieces will be hitting the auction block shortly.

