Colin Kaepernick Trends As Fans Want Him Alongside Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most polarizing NFL players to ever step on the field. Overall, it is because he dared to stand up for what he felt was right. He knelt during the National Anthem at NFL games, and people thought this was akin to murder. Although his goals were always righteous, he became a pariah of sorts in the NFL. Numerous teams refused to sign him to the point where it felt like collusion. Eventually, Kap settled with the NFL and has attempted numerous times to get a spot on a team.

While you can certainly be sympathetic to what Kap has gone through, there is no denying his attempts to get back in the NFL were handled poorly. His refusal to play in the CFL, XFL, AAF, or USFL did not go unnoticed. Furthermore, his workouts with teams like the Raiders were described as "disasters." He also had that letter to the Jets which was clowned by Charlamagne Tha God. However, after his former team the San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Kap became a trending topic on social media.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Trashes Colin Kaepernick's Letter To The Jets

Colin Kaepernick Has Fans Intrigued

As you can see from the tweet above and the subsequent tweets below, there are many people out there who believe Kap should be invited to the big game. In fact, fans think if he could be there for the National Anthem, it would be a huge moment. One user even suggested he kneel during the anthem as Taylor Swift sings it. Others simply want Kap to do the ceremonial coin toss before the game. Either way, this brings about the question: why would he want to do that? The league discarded him in the middle of what was proving to be a promising career. It just wouldn't make sense.

More Twitter Users Give Their Take

You can see some of the other ideas concerning Kaepernick, below. Let us know if you think Kaepernick would be interested in this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

Read More: Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Eyeing Jets QB Job

[Via]