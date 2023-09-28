Charlamagne Tha God Trashes Colin Kaepernick’s Letter To The Jets

Charlamagne Tha God didn't hold back while discussing the letter Colin Kaepernick recently sent to the New York Jets. “I wish that letter was never written. That letter was tragically sad and downright pathetic. Colin Kaepernick has let his setback become his identity, and I hate that for him. It pains to see that man still begging to be in a league that he called racist and he compared to a plantation. And I hate that he can never speak for himself. He always got somebody else speaking for him or putting out his message for him. That’s so wack to me. I wish Colin the best in all his endeavors but just begging these same people you called racist for an opportunity is pitiful," Charlamagne said on The Breakfast Club.

Kaepernick wrote a letter to the front office of the Jets following the season-ending injury suffered by Aaron Rodgers. The Jets ultimately chose to sign Trevor Siemian and Kaepernick's letter was published by J. Cole on Instagram. Kaepernick has not played a snap in the NFL since he left the 49ers following the 2016 season. Despite being one of the league's most electric QBs, Kaepernick was iced out of the league for taking a stand against systemic and institutional racism.

Charlamagne Feuds With Drake

However, Kaepernick isn't the only one who has been the target of Charlamagne's ire lately. Drake also found himself in the firing line as the radio host took aim at the rapper's latest single. "Drake put out a song last Friday and nobody cared," he says in a clip from the show. "It came out last Friday and people just started talking about the lyrics. That's not Drake-like. He's gonna be fine, regardless. I think we was looking for something a little more harder, a little more aggressive than this slow joint with SZA," Charlamagne said of "Slime You Out".

Drake hit back, finally breaking his silence after years of shots from Charlamagne. "Are you ok Leonard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit. Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.” However, Charlamagne was unperturbed. He went on to claim he was "part of the album rollout" and joked that the beef was staged after "Slime You Out" hit #1.

