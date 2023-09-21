Charlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty’s “Lame” Offset Feud

The Breakfast Club joined the online debate and addressed the Kenneth Petty and Offset situation, with Charlamagne Tha God in particular having some harsh words for the former. For those unaware, Nicki Minaj's husband wanted to confront the rapper at this year's VMAs last week and threatened him along with some of his friends. Eventually, he jabbed at the Georgia MC by telling him to plan his own funeral. While 'Set seemed to laugh the whole thing off, that reaction didn't stop people from criticizing this general approach and attitude. Moreover, Charlamagne spoke on how Petty is too old to be petty now, and recalled a time during which the Internet didn't prompt people to boast about their street life.

"You lame, like, there's nothing fly about that type of behavior," Charlamagne Tha God remarked to the airwaves and his co-hosts. "The reality is that he earned that, 'cause you have the audacity to be acting like that on the FBI's Internet. You 45 years old, you already on probation, you have a crazy criminal record already. You telling somebody to plan their funeral online?

Kenneth Petty Gets Harsh Words From Charlamagne Tha God

"Like, you begging to go to prison," Charlamagne Tha God continued. "And it's incredible to me that all these street dudes have let the Internet make them forget street rules. Number one, you should've been let go of all the childish ways of the street, first and foremost. That's number one. But number two, I remember a time where folks wouldn't talk about any dirt over the phone. Now y'all recording yourselves in 4K and posting it online? I know law enforcement be having a ball looking at these n***as."

Meanwhile, turns out that Petty's actions resulted in more harsh consequences than he probably expected. After these threats became big news, a Los Angeles federal judge ordered him to serve 120 days of home detention. Maybe this is where the buck stops, but what's clear is that nobody's really looking for this to go any further, other than perhaps the 45-year-old. Regardless, for more news on Kenneth Petty, Offset, and Charlamagne Tha God, come back to HNHH.

