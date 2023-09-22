Offset Accused Of Snitching After Edited Clip Of 2018 Arrest Surfaces

Ever since the VMAs, it seems as though the feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B has returned to the headlines. There were rumors of some conflict between their respective camps at the awards show. Still, Kenneth Petty’s buddy seemingly got too excited about being in the presence of some of the entertainment world’s most notable stars. However, once Petty seemingly uttered threats in Offset’s direction, things took a left turn.

Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Kenneth Petty to 120 days on house arrest for his antics on Instagram. Of course, this led to a number of conspiracies surrounding the potential involvement of Cardi B and Offset. The surprising part of it all came on Thursday morning when an old clip of Offset getting arrested surfaced online. Now, some people are accusing the Atlanta rapper of snitching on his friend.

The Arrest Footage Resurfaces

In the resurfaced footage, Offset appears confused by the decision to put him in cuffs. Then, the officer explains that he found three firearms in the vehicle. However, Offset explains that the guns aren’t his, they’re actually his friend’s. The part of the video that’s gone missing from the resurfaced clip is where ‘Set explains that his friend has a license for the firearms in the vehicle, which was already stated earlier in the full 40-minute footage from 2018. The full footage also shows his friend getting detained after police discovered a firearm on him.

Twitter Reacts To Offset's 2018 Arrest Footage

Nonetheless, the accusations began flying across Twitter. Some joked that they needed 1090 Jake to leap into the conversation to verify the claims while others felt like Offset was flat out wrong for pinning the blame on his associate. Many others leaped to his defense, explaining that the footage was purposefully cut up to make it appear that Offset ratted on his friend without providing further context. The fact of the matter is that this footage has been out for years without anyone ever trying to put dirt on Offset's name. The timing of it all seems conspicuous. So far, no response from ‘Set himself but we’ll keep you posted with any updates surrounding the situation. Do you think Offset is in the wrong in this situation? Let us know in the comment section below.