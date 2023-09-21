Nicki Minaj Insinuates Cardi B Called The Cops On Kenneth Petty Because She Flopped

Nicki Minaj recently took to social media, sharing a lengthy post detailing her swatting experience. The rap diva also shared what appears to be a photo of the person allegedly behind the swatting, alongside a phone call made to police about Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty. In the call, the person is heard telling authorities that a man is firing off shots while holding a child, and a woman is trying to get the man to put the child down. This presumably refers to Nicki, Petty, and their 2-year-old son.

The swatter also suggests that the man could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and that he might be trying to leave with the child. Nicki went off in her post, detailing the terrifying experience of having her home swatted. "2 times my home was surrounded by large guns. This person wanted a family with a 2 year old to be shot at. Yet, nothing on any blog," she wrote. "This same person made a false claim to CPS."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Announces New Queen Radio In Video With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Says She Has "Snitches In High Places"

Nicki continued, seemingly suggesting that someone in the industry could be behind the whole thing. She then pointed out that her haters haven't managed to drag her down, noting the success of her new single. "When you have snitches in high places of the music industry who don’t want you to win but realize they can’t stop you because God’s anointing in my life is very real," she explains. She went on to hype up her new album Pink Friday 2, which is slated for release in November.

Some are speculating that the "snitch" she's referring to could be Cardi B, as they've clashed in the past. Their fanbases have been at war for years now, and lately, so have their husbands. Petty even landed himself on house arrest recently after making some threats against Offset. Cardi also just dropped off her new single "Bongos," which Nicki might be equating to a "flop." What do you think of Nicki's latest Instagram post? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Delivers Cryptic Tweet Following Kenneth Petty House Arrest Ruling

[Via]