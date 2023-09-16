Kenneth Petty
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty's Sex Offender Status Put On Blast In Fake "Pink Friday 2" Tour Message From Live NationThe Barbz think Minaj and her man should take legal action against whoever made the false disclaimer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKenneth Petty's "Violent Past" Raises Issues In $724K Lawsuit, Nicki Minaj Faces "Provoking" AccusationsThe ongoing legal battle stems from a 2019 Minaj performance in Germany, where the Queen of Rap reportedly didn't take kindly to a security slip-up.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Removed From Kenneth Petty LawsuitMinaj will still be featured "prominently" in the lawsuit.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsDJ Akademiks Says Nicki Minaj Has "Masculine Energy"DJ Akademiks says Nicki Minaj is an "alpha."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Legal Troubles: A BreakdownKenneth Petty's legal woes, including a sex offender status, cast a shadow over his relationship with Nicki MinajBy Marvin J
- MusicOffset Speaks On Taking The High Road With Kenneth Petty DramaOffset elaborated on his approach to his beef with Kenneth Petty.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj & Son Papa Bear Cuddle Up In Adorable Video Amid Kenneth Petty DramaThe Queen told her little one they'd be going on a magic rollercoaster, but he caught on when he saw she just wanted some cute pics.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Calls Nicki Minaj A "Gangsta Bully" While Recalling Time She Threatened To Have Kenneth Petty "Break His Jaw"Akademiks' comments come from a 2022 interview with VladTV.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNick Cannon On Kenneth Petty: "He's Tarnishing The Brand"Cannon wasn't too convinced by Petty's street attitude against Offset, mainly because the battlefield was social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJason Lee Targeted By Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, And Their Affiliates: ReportThe "Hollywood Unlocked" founder put out a public request for the information of Petty's parole officer so he could send in a tip.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Insinuates Cardi B Called The Cops On Kenneth Petty Because She FloppedNicki Minaj claims she has "snitches in high places."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKenneth Petty Net Worth 2023: What Is Nicki Minaj's Husband Worth?Journey into Kenneth Petty's financial landscape, from obscurity to marital alliance with Nicki Minaj. His 2023 worth revealed.By Jake Skudder
- MusicNicki Minaj Announces New Queen Radio In Video With Kenneth PettyNicki's husband appearing in the video is seemingly no coincidence. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Breaks Silence On Kenneth Petty House Arrest RulingCardi broke her silence on the ongoing Offset, Kenneth beef.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Delivers Cryptic Tweet Following Kenneth Petty House Arrest RulingFans are curious as to what the tweet means.By Alexander Cole
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Blasts Kenneth Petty's "Lame" Offset FeudThe radio host recalled a time in which people didn't make threats over the phone for their own safety in his disparaging remarks.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Subjected To House Arrest After Offset ThreatsKenneth Petty made a grave mistake.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Shares Family Photo With Kenneth Petty And Papa BearNicki knows exactly what she's doing. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKenneth Petty's Friend Blames Offset For Current Beef, Nicki Minaj Breaks Her SilenceThe friend of "Big Zoo" placed the blame for the beef on the Migos rapper.By Ben Mock
- GossipNicki Minaj Asked "Where The Opps At?" At VMAs As Kenneth Petty & Offset ClashWhile Nicki didn't say anything, she laughed at a fan asking for her opps, which her husband Kenneth Petty was certainly looking for.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset & Kenneth Petty Beef: Rapper's Alleged DM To Nicki Minaj's Man's Friend Surfaces OnlineOffset continues to jet around the country living his best life while his beef with Nicki Minaj's husband unfolds.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeOffset Reacts To Kenneth Petty's Stakeout VideoSet doesn't seem too concerned with Kenneth's attempts to intimidate him.By Hayley Hynes