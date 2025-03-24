Kenneth Petty Accused Of Hiding Income As Nicki Minaj's Manger While Alleged Rape Victim Demands Damages

BY Cole Blake 991 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)
Jennifer Hough previously accused Kenneth Petty of allegedly raping her back when they were both 16 years old.

Kenneth Petty is facing new accusations of hiding his income as Nicki Minaj's alleged manager. His alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, made the claim in her lawsuit against Minaj's husband, demanding he produce seven years of financial and employment records. She alleges he's been hiding basic tax documents, bank statements, and employment agreements.

Hough's attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, said in a statement caught by AllHipHop: “Mr. Petty’s deposition testimony was riddled with contradictions. [Petty’s] claimed compensation was inconsistent with his known lifestyle, which includes extensive travel on Nicki Minaj’s worldwide tours.” From there, Blackburn targeted Kenneth Petty for claiming not to have an income, but also admitting to working for Nicki Minaj. "[Petty] repeatedly claimed in his deposition that he was uncertain of his income and employment details. However, public records confirm that He actively accompanied Nicki Minaj on multiple concert tours from 2018 to 2024, demonstrating continuous employment,” Blackburn said. “High-profile artists compensate their security teams generously, often paying six-figure annual salaries.” Blackburn is hoping the court decides to sanction Petty if he doesn't provide the documents.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Deeply Misses What She Used To Look Like Before Kenneth Petty "Impregnated Her Womb"

Kenneth Petty Lawsuit Details

Jennifer Hough is in search of Kenneth Petty's finances because she's seeking punitive damages in her lawsuit. She previously accused Petty of allegedly raping her when they were both 16. She took legal action against him in 2021, alleging he harassed and intimidated her in an effort to convince her to recant. Hough originally targeted Nicki Minaj with that claim as well, but the case against the rapper was eventually dropped.

While Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty first met when they were students at the same high school, it took until 2018 for them to reconnect and eventually marry a year later. In 2020, they welcomed their first child, who is known to the public as "Papa Bear." They recently celebrated their fifth anniversary.

Read More: Who Is Kenneth Petty? Everything You Need To Know About Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020 Music Nicki Minaj's Husband Claims Alleged Rape Victim Is Trying To Humiliate Him 1.9K
Music Nicki Minaj Fails To Sanction Husband Kenneth Petty's Assault Accuser 2.6K
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Pop Culture Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Affiliated With NY Gang: Lawyer Claims 26.3K
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Relationships Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty's Legal Troubles: A Breakdown 2.6K