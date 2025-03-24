Kenneth Petty Accused Of Hiding Income As Nicki Minaj's Manger While Alleged Rape Victim Demands Damages

Kenneth Petty is facing new accusations of hiding his income as Nicki Minaj's alleged manager. His alleged rape victim, Jennifer Hough, made the claim in her lawsuit against Minaj's husband, demanding he produce seven years of financial and employment records. She alleges he's been hiding basic tax documents, bank statements, and employment agreements.

Hough's attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, said in a statement caught by AllHipHop: “Mr. Petty’s deposition testimony was riddled with contradictions. [Petty’s] claimed compensation was inconsistent with his known lifestyle, which includes extensive travel on Nicki Minaj’s worldwide tours.” From there, Blackburn targeted Kenneth Petty for claiming not to have an income, but also admitting to working for Nicki Minaj. "[Petty] repeatedly claimed in his deposition that he was uncertain of his income and employment details. However, public records confirm that He actively accompanied Nicki Minaj on multiple concert tours from 2018 to 2024, demonstrating continuous employment,” Blackburn said. “High-profile artists compensate their security teams generously, often paying six-figure annual salaries.” Blackburn is hoping the court decides to sanction Petty if he doesn't provide the documents.

Kenneth Petty Lawsuit Details

Jennifer Hough is in search of Kenneth Petty's finances because she's seeking punitive damages in her lawsuit. She previously accused Petty of allegedly raping her when they were both 16. She took legal action against him in 2021, alleging he harassed and intimidated her in an effort to convince her to recant. Hough originally targeted Nicki Minaj with that claim as well, but the case against the rapper was eventually dropped.