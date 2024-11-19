Nicki Minaj Deeply Misses What She Used To Look Like Before Kenneth Petty "Impregnated Her Womb"

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artists Nicki Minaj performs with Madonna (not pictured) during the halftime show for Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj is feeling nostalgic and a little insecure on this Tuesday afternoon thanks to some very personal text messages. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the Trinidadian rapper and singer shared some texts between her and her boo, Kenneth Petty. Nicki started the conversation by sending the father of her child of spicy picture of herself, basically topless. In fact, the only thing covering her chest area are some shiny nipple pasties. Following that image, she writes, "What my jugs USED to look like b4 YOU impregnated my womb with papa bear 🧸" That kicked Kenneth into cheerleader mode, sending back some appropriately hilarious emojis and accompanying messages.

"I remember those... they still... PERFECT TOO MEEEEE." While it might be a little strange to share such a private conversation, it's sweet to see that these two are deeply in love with one another. Some social media users share that same feeling, with one adding, "She love that man & that baby." "I don’t get it…what’s the issue with her posting this? Half of y’all WISH y’all man would admire you like that😭!" another proclaims.

Kenneth Petty Seems To Be Head Over Heels For Nicki Minaj Regardless

However, there are quite a few who are not too big of fans of this back and forth between Nicki and Kenneth. "Just go back to the doctor. But take us out the chat first😩!! Mmkay, thanks." "Mind you they both 81…" "Still no Nicki. Stop forcing. It."

All of this negativity could stem from some Barbz's opinions on their relationship. It's not been the most shining example of celebrity pairings, thanks to Kenneth's checkered past. Additionally, Nicki has had her lowlights as well, with her behavior online being a major point of contention. But regardless, it's clear that this longtime couple is always ready to support each other when they need it. That is something no one can really knock, and we continue to wish them lots of love.

