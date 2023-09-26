Nicki Minaj & Son Papa Bear Cuddle Up In Adorable Video Amid Kenneth Petty Drama

Nicki Minaj loves her son Papa Bear, but it seems like he isn't as willing to pose for cute pictures with his mom as she is. Moreover, the Queen recently shared a wholesome video of her carrying him on a swivel chair and lightly swaying him around. Amid laughs and Papa's excited yells, you can tell that he just wants to get his feet on the ground as soon as possible. "Telling #PapaBear we on a magic roller coaster," she captioned the video. "But he figured it out right away & got up out of there [crying-laughing emoji]. He said he got more important things to do than to take pics with some random lady."

Furthermore, it seems like the Trinidadian rapper is feeling quite family-focused these days. Just about a week ago, Nicki Minaj shared a family picture with Papa Bear and father and husband Kenneth Petty. Of course, this family orientation might be because of a big scandal that Petty got into recently. He threatened Offset online, staking him out at the VMAs and getting a house arrest order because of it.

Nicki Minaj Tries To Take Papa Bear On A "Magic Rollercoaster": Watch

Since then, it's been a whirlwind of shady statements, backlash, feuds with media figures, and more. Still, through it all, the 40-year-old remains set on promoting herself, particularly her Queen Radio program, and letting it all roll past her. Amid a supposed still-brewing cold war with Cardi B that the Offset and Kenneth Petty situation accentuated, all this creates is just more attention, clicks, and conversation. Nicki Minaj knows exactly how to capitalize on that, but she also knows how to take a break from it. After all, there's nothing like some family time to clear your head of all the noise.

Meanwhile, we're sure that there will be many more cute videos of the "Last Time I Saw You" hitmaker spending quality time with Papa Bear. Barb could coast off of her success if she wanted to and just live a happy, exciting life with her family. But that's not how Roman operates, as we all know, and she's balancing all these elements of competition, stardom, and family love with the same hunger for greatness she's always had. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

