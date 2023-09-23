“Queen Radio”: Nicki Minaj Hits The Studio With NY Rappers, Dances Salaciously For The Camera

Nicki Minaj has kept booked and busy for the past few weeks, from hosting and performing at the annual MTV Video Music Awards to putting final touches on her highly anticipated Pink Friday 2 album. During the former event, the 40-year-old's long-standing beef with Cardi B rose to new heights, and both women's husbands even got involved. Now, Kenneth Petty is sitting through several months of house arrest for threatening Offset.

Despite the family drama, Minaj isn't letting herself get down over the situation. Instead, she brought a huge group of New York rappers with her to record the latest episode of Queen Radio. While some (including DJ Akademiks) were quick to label them as goons, it's since been made clear that the men are simply up-and-coming rappers who the "Barbie Dreams" hitmaker offered an invitation to join her for the night.

Nicki Minaj Invites New York Artists to Join Her on Queen Radio

As per usual, Minaj's energy was on 100 as she played some of her favourite music and grooved along to dancehall tracks. She even included some twerking in her choreography, though it appears the black-haired beauty may need to hit the studio for some refreshers before her next tour.

The Trinidadian promised that she plans to head out on the road again shortly after Pink Friday 2 hits DSPs later this fall. Seeing as it's been some time since we've seen her travelling across the country to perform, we're looking forward to what she has in store next.

Queen of Rap Shows Off Her Dancehall Dance Moves

As shown in the video above, the mother of one was clearly feeling herself while turning up in the studio this weekend. Still, not everyone has been leaving flattering comments beneath viral videos taken from her stream, especially not fans of her No. 1 opp. Whose upcoming album are you more excited to hear, Nicki Minaj or Cardi B? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

