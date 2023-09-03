Nicki Minaj Plays Megan The Stallion’s “Ungrateful” During “Queen Radio”

Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have feuded on and off over the past year or so. It’s never been an all-out war between the two artists but there’s been some sizzle. The alleged start of the beef was allegations from Minaj that appeared to imply that MTS had tried to pressure her into getting an abortion and drinking while pregnant. However, the beef has never reached the same levels as, say, Minaj and Cardi B.

However, the presence of a beef meant that fans were more than a little surprised when Minaj appeared to play Megan’s 2022 hit “Ungrateful” on her Apple Music show, Queen Music. For many, “Ungrateful”, which is a venomous diss track aimed at former associates, is an underrated bop. While it has many fans, it only peaked at #82 on the Billboard Hot 100. Regardless, the song briefly appeared on Queen Music, as captured by several social media users. While there are some claims that it was a sarcastic play, it still happened.

Nicki Minaj Stuns Fans After Single Drop

Nicki Minaj shows love to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Ungrateful” on #QueenRadio. pic.twitter.com/IrBbhk4OZ8 — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 2, 2023

Nicki only added to the hype surrounding Pink Friday 2, her upcoming album, after she dropped the album’s lead single on Friday. “Last Time I Saw You” has been coming for a while but fans were blown away by the quality, passion, and power behind the new song. However, Nicki wasn’t done wowing fans later in the day. Taking to Instagram, Minaj hit up her followers with her a seriously fire fit. Minaj dropped a simple video of her showing off a pink and black bodysuit that’s straining only a little against her significant bust. “J’adior Beverly Hills” is written over the front of the outfit. Nicki completed the outfit with a bucket hat and her Queen Sleeze pendant. Fans were absolutely gagging over the images. “Real pretty in the face, little in the waist, and you know she occupy first place ☝🏼,” wrote Landon Ramano.

Elsewhere, Nicki announced that she would be touring in 2024. “Giving a big virtual hug to all these countries,” Nicki Minaj wrote on Twitter. “Omg can’t wait to see you guys on TOUR next year. #LastTimeISawYou seems like it was decades ago~ and seeing some of you for the first time ever.” While details are scarce at this time, many people are expecting a full-blown world tour on the level of Eras or Renaissance.

