Nicki Minaj Wows Fans With Bodysuit Fit After Dropping “Last Time I Saw You”

Nicki Minaj only added to the hype surrounding Pink Friday 2, her upcoming album, after she dropped the album’s lead single on Friday. “Last Time I Saw You” has been coming for a while but fans were blown away by the quality, passion, and power behind the new song. However, Nicki wasn’t done wowing fans later in the day.

Taking to Instagram, Minaj hit up her followers with her a seriously fire fit. Minaj dropped a simple video of her showing off a pink and black bodysuit that’s straining only a little against her significant bust. “J’adior Beverly Hills” is written over the front of the outfit. Nicki completed the outfit with a bucket hat and her Queen Sleeze pendant. Fans were absolutely gagging over the images. “Real pretty in the face, little in the waist, and you know she occupy first place ☝🏼,” wrote Landon Ramano.

Nicki Minaj Hypes Drake Collab

However, her own work isn’t the only thing that Nicki is hyped about. During a live stream, Nicki begged Drake to drop For All The Dogs, the album on which she has a feature. “Drake, I’m not going to tell you one more time. The Barbz want the album! He can be Champagne Papi, I don’t care, Papi, The Barbz want the album.”

Fans were disappointed when the new Drake project didn’t drop last month. In fact, backlash was significant enough that Drizzy had to address during his current tour. “I know everybody’s upset because I didn’t drop my album last night,” he told the crowd. “I didn’t say it was dropping last night,” the Certified Lover Boy reminded fans. “So don’t be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon.” No release date for the album has been announced yet. Furthermore, few details have been revealed about Minaj’s track on the album. Additionally, Drake has said that the album will be a return to “old Drake”.

