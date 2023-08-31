Nicki Minaj & BIA Seemingly Have Another Collab On The Way

BIA and Nicki Minaj recently took to social media to send each other’s fans into a frenzy with the possibility of a new collab. Moreover, the Trinidadian MC recently revealed that she has a verse on one of the Massachusetts-born rapper’s upcoming songs. Considering how much of a tear the Queen has been on as of late, fans are really excited to hear her rip through another feature. Conversely, it could also be the other way around, which is even more exciting to continue breaking BIA through to larger audiences. On her social media, she posted a video of her listening to Minaj’s upcoming single “Last Time I Saw You,” further fueling team-up speculation.

Furthermore, this would follow a pretty solid and consistent rapport up until this point, even if it’s just two officially released songs. The first is a remix of BIA’s song “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” featuring the 40-year-old. In addition, the two also share verses on the remix of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” which features a wealth of other femcees. Either way you slice it, there’s a lot of potential for another link-up to yield fireworks for both artists.

BIA & Nicki Minaj Tease Another Link-Up On Wax

What’s more is that they both have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, whether it’s a specific album rollout or just the next phase of their careers. For example, Nicki Minaj is dropping Pink Friday 2 in November of this year, which has fans salivating for her return. Amid a slew of highly successful singles and guest appearances, the First Lady of Young Money is having the rollout of a lifetime. It’s been a long one, but considering how long we’ve been waiting for a full-length follow-up to 2018’s Queen, this is nothing to complain about.

Meanwhile, the future looks bright for the Really Her star, building up a lot of industry recognition and hit-making potential. Another Nicki support only means more acclaim and eyes on her, so it can never be a bad idea until they start over-saturating it. Right now, though, all we want is more and more, so hopefully this ends up panning out. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on BIA and Nicki Minaj.

