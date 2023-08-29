Nicki Minaj Confirms Her New Single Is Coming Out This Week

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 is scheduled to release in November of this year, although it feels like we’ve been leading up to it for years. A couple of non-album singles preceded its official announcement earlier in 2023, and the Queen Barb herself couldn’t be more excited for it. As such, she’s spent a lot of time and energy on social media engaging with fans’ own anticipation and giving us little peeks and nuggets of what’s to come. For example, the Trinidadian MC recently shared a snippet of her upcoming single “Last Time I Saw You” on TikTok. Now, she officially revealed during a livestream on the platform that the track is coming out this week on Friday, September 1.

Furthermore, it seems like this is the true lead single to Pink Friday 2, which got fans absolutely ecstatic. After all, they’ve been bumping the clip quite heavily given all the times that Nicki Minaj has already previewed it. There’s a lot of anticipation for YMCMB’s First Lady to deliver some heat here, and this song specifically sounds like her older pop genre crossovers. It’s a style she does incredibly well, and one that leads us to believe that this album sequel will be as versatile as its original installment.

Nicki Minaj Will Drop Her New Single This Friday

Nicki Minaj confirms her new single, “Last Time I Saw You,” will release this Friday, September 1.

What’s more is that this isn’t the only release that the 40-year-old has to look forward to on the horizon. Fans are also ready to hear her reunion with Drake on their highly anticipated collab on Drizzy’s upcoming For All The Dogs album. While the album didn’t drop last week as many hoped it would, could it really be the case that we’re getting both tracks this week? It seems too good to be true, but at least we know for sure that we’re getting something special from Nicki Minaj this week.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether “Last Time I Saw You” will be our only taste of Pink Friday 2 ahead of its release. Even if it is, we’re sure that Onika picked a song that will last us until then, and that we won’t be able to let go of. Let’s see how well that pans out in a couple of days, Barbz, as the album looks better and better every week. With that in mind, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

