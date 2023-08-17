Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Rumors Of Tupac Sample On “Pink Friday 2”

Nicki Minaj struck down claims that she sampled Tupac on her upcoming album. With Pink Friday 2 set to release on Nov. 17th, marking Nicki’s first album in five years, the Queen Of Rap has been previewing new music online. However, the highly-anticipated project has also been subject to much speculation and rumors. One fan page took to Twitter to allege that she sampled an iconic Tupac song for the project. “Nicki Minaj samples Tupac’s ‘Picture Me Rollin” in new untitled track on her upcoming album Pink Friday 2,” the tweet reads.

The Pink Friday rapper is undoubtedly among the most vocal artists on social media, frequently interacting with the Barbz and setting records straight when needed. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though we’ll be hearing Nicki rap over the iconic sample as she shut down the rumors on Twitter shortly after the claims emerged. “No tf I did not,” Nicki wrote in response. Still, the fan, who tweets under the handle @NickiMinajAccess, celebrated the acknowledgment from Nicki as a win.

Nicki Minaj Prepares For Pink Friday 2

No tf I did not — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 16, 2023

In the past year and a half, Nicki’s unloaded a handful of singles that indicate where she might be heading creatively on her next opus. Last year, she linked up with Lil Baby on “Do We Have A Problem?” followed by the Fivio Foreign-assisted, “We Go Up.” Then, she dominated summer 2022 with the release of “Super Freaky Girl,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Most recently, she unveiled the single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” as a teaser for what’s to come.

Earlier this week, Nicki dropped off a snippet of new music earlier this week. The R&B-infused record gained significant traction online, propelling Pink Friday 2 into one of the biggest trending topics on Twitter. Hopefully, a new single arrives before the month comes to an end. Fans definitely deserve some new heat from Nicki to ride out to for the final weeks of the summer. Check out her post above and sound off with your thoughts below.

