Nicki Minaj Shares Family Photo With Kenneth Petty And Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj has been pretty busy recently. She served double during last week's MTV Video Music Awards serving as both the host of the event and a performer. She joined Lil Wayne, LL COOL J, and more in a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Minaj also made the live debut of her new single "Last Time I Saw You." The song already has over 18 million streams on Spotify and debuted at number 23 on the Hot 100 last week. But while all of that was going on, her husband Kenneth Petty has been beefing with Offset.

It's a complicated beef because Nicki and Offset's wife Cardi B have a history. The two are often compared to each other by fans and they had pretty tangible beef of their own spawning from the 2018 Migos song "MotorSport." That's why many online have been weighing in on the back and forth between Offset and Petty as a sort of proxy beef between the two artists. Now in the heat of the rivalry, Nicki is pouring some gasoline on the fire by sharing pictures of her family. The pictures themselves are quite wholesome with Nicki and Kenneth hanging out and spending some time with their son Papa Bear while posing for pictures. Unsurprisingly though, most of the fans in the comments are talking about beef.

Nicki Minaj Poses With Kenneth Petty On Instagram

Elsewhere in Nicki Minaj's world, she's gearing up to release her first new album since 2018's Queen. The album is called Pink Friday 2 making it an official sequel to her beloved 2010 album Pink Friday. Fans won't have to wait much longer to hear the project either as it's slated to release on November 17.

Earlier this month, Nicki once again proved that she's the queen of streaming. "Seeing Green" officially became her 75th song to hit 100 million streams, the most of any female rapper by far. What do you think of Nicki Minaj sharing some family pics amid Kenneth Petty's beef with Offset? Let us know in the comment section below.

