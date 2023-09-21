Cardi B Breaks Silence On Kenneth Petty House Arrest Ruling

Recently, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have been involved in a sort of proxy beef. The pair did have their moment all the way back in 2018 when they beefed directly spawning from their collaboration on the Migos song "MotorSport." Since then they haven't engaged each other directly very much. That hasn't stopped fans from continuing to compare the two artist's success to each other. But earlier this month they got about as close as they ever have to re-starting the beef.

That came when their husbands, Offset and Kenneth Petty respectively, started off a beef of their own. Cardi and Nicki haven't said much directly, merely standing behind their men. But the boys have taken much more direct shots at each other, with something Petty said even reaching the point of threatening Offset. As a result, a house arrest sentence he was recently released from was reinstated as the threat violated the terms of his release. That spawned new responses from just about everyone involved, including Cardi.

Cardi B Speaks On Kenneth Petty House Arrest

"EXACTLY KEEP ME AND MY MANS OUT YALL F*CKING MOUTH!!!" Cardi B said in a new tweet responding to the situation. In the comments of a repost of the tweet fans mostly took Cardi's side. "Yea like what cardi look like calling his p.o or offset he did this on the World Wide Web," one of the top comment reads. "This situation making me realize y’all really have some weird hatred towards Cardi B. Like damn she popping that bad she have so many haters," another agrees.

Elsewhere in the comments, fans discuss why the beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj even exists. "you would think after 5 years everybody would move on," another one of the top comments reads. Cardi's newest single "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion just debuted in the top 15 on the Hot 100. Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 is expected later this year. What do you think of Cardi B's response to Kenneth Petty's reinstated house arrest? Let us know in the comment section below.

