Cardi B Praises “Super Moguls” Rihanna And Jay-Z

Earlier today, Cardi B's highly anticipated episode of Hot Ones was released. She sat down opposite Sean Evans to eat some spicy wings and discuss a wide variety of topics. She talked about her new single "Bongos" as you'd expect but also got into some stranger subject matter. She discussed her fascination with learning about World War II and how it fostered a fascination with FDR. She also claimed that she doesn't believe there are aliens out there despite the recent congressional hearings that got UFO fans buzzing.

But in a more serious moment in the interview, she paid tribute to some of her biggest idols. She specifically draws attention to Rihanna and Jay-Z, who obviously have quite a bit of music pedigree between them. But it's their business acumen that Cardi praises directly. She describes the two as "super moguls" highlighting their ability to transition their musical success into the business world. Check out her thoughts on Rihanna and Jay-Z and the entire interview below.

Cardi B Shouts Out Musical "Super Moguls" Rihanna & Jay-Z

Cardi B's stint on Hot Ones is likely a refreshing reprise from her new cycle of various ongoing beefs. She sparked a beef with Joe Budden after the podcast host critiqued her new single "Bongos." Despite Budden's insistence that there isn't any real beef underneath it all, stories of the two at odds have persisted.

Cardi B's husband Offset is also embroiled in his own beef with Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. The pair have been taking shots at each other back and forth on social media which fans couldn't help but connect to long running rumors of bad feelings between Nicki and Cardi. The beef escalated so much that Petty had his house arrest re-instated after threatening Offset online. Thankfully, things seem to be cooling down in recent days. What do you think of Cardi B's praise for Jay-Z and Rihanna? Let us know in the comment section below.

