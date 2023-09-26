Cardi B Claims A Ghost Is Trying To Have Sex With Her

Cardi B is someone who always tries to keep it as real as possible online. Overall, some may say she is a chronic over-sharer. However, that is what her fans love about her. Cardi is always out here saying something real, and she does not hold back. In fact, it sometimes feels like the artist forgets she is even a celebrity. To be fair, this can be a very good quality to have. Some celebrities take themselves way too seriously, and it takes a lot of the fun away.

Recently, Cardi has been celebrating the success of her new song "Bongos," with Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, the song has proven to be quite polarizing. Regardless, there are still a lot of fans bumping this one, and that will likely continue to be the case. Recently, however, Cardi was on social media lamenting about a ghost that seemed to be haunting her. In a video reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, the rapper explains in detail how she believes there might be something NSFW at play here.

Cardi B Reveals A Spooky Occurrence

Throughout the clip, Cardi B explains how this ghost seems to only stick around when Offset isn't around. Additionally, she recently heard a buzzing noise and thought it was a fly. After some investigation, she could not find a single fly in the entire house. This subsequently led her to believe it was, in fact, a ghost that was trying to haunt her. Furthermore, she came to the conclusion that this ghost is trying to have sex with her. Given that it only comes around when Offset is gone, it is easy to see why she would think this.

Hopefully, she is able to expel the demon and/or ghosts from her home. It is always unsettling when paranormal happenings start to take place around you. Let us know what you think of Cardi B and her story, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

