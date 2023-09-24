Cardi B & GloRilla Celebrate Anniversary Of “Tomorrow 2”

Cardi B and GloRilla celebrated the one-year anniversary of their collaboration, "Tomorrow 2," on Twitter, Saturday. The track gave GloRilla her first top-10 song when it peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The RIAA has since certified it double platinum.

"1 year anniversary of tomorrow 2," GloRilla wrote, to which Cardi replied: "COUSINNNNN." Fans joined in the celebrations as well, sharing clips from the music video. "Congratulations to you and Cardi! Both ya slid so hard on that song!!!!!," one fan wrote. Another added: "A smash hit that will never be forgotten."

Cardi B & GloRilla Perform At The American Music Awards

GloRilla and Cardi B perform onstage at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

It's not the first time GloRilla and Cardi have referred to each other as cousins. GloRilla previously discussed her friendship with Cardi during an interview with NME published last year. “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process,” she said at the time. “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was cr*zy when ‘Tomorrow 2’ hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody knew about me a couple of months ago!'”

Cardi B Calls Glorilla Her Cousin

GloRilla also shared her reaction to Cardi reaching out to her for the first time and admitted she's tried sending her music before. “I had been sending Cardi music since I first started rapping, and I tried for so long to get her to look at my music. But then she ended up listening and liked my music, to the point where she was like, ‘I’ve already done my verse for ‘Tomorrow 2’ before I heard anything else from her. I love Cardi.”

