Offset & Kenneth Petty Beef: Rapper’s Alleged DM To Nicki Minaj’s Man’s Friend Surfaces Online

Most weekends this summer have seen well-known reality stars making headlines with their inappropriate antics but this time around it's some of the biggest names in hip-hop who are causing a stir. Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, began trending on Twitter on Friday (September 15) evening, after a video of him and some affiliates staking out Cardi B's man, Offset, went viral. In the time since the father of five has comedically reacted to the situation with a video of him hopping off of a private jet and calling his ops broke while laughing.

The internet also seems to be taking Set's side, notably trolling Petty for his troubling allegations of sexual abuse. Social media sleuths have been working tirelessly to get to the bottom of the situation, and it seems things stem from the MTV VMAs earlier this week, which Minaj was responsible for hosting. Cardi and her husband were also in attendance, with the former performing her "Bongos" collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. In a clip posted from the star-studded evening, Kenneth tells social media that he's "ready for y'all ni**as to act stupid," though thankfully nothing transpired.

Kenneth Petty and Offset's Drama First Heated Up at the VMAs

"Ask @iamcardib why she mad Big Queens in da building," Petty's friend wrote on his Story at the time. "We just different on this side, real sturdy diehard s**t." After more trash was talked from Minaj's camp, Offset allegedly DM'd one of her other half's friends. "Where you located?" he asked on a recent afternoon. "[You] ni**as pu**y, speaking on female business," the former Migo added. "And talking cr*zy broke a**, don't got money for war."

What's currently transpiring around Offset and Kenneth Petty isn't the only drama we've seen play out surrounding the 2023 VMAs. Earlier this week, TDE executive Punch confirmed that he cancelled SZA's performance at the award show when MTV failed to nominate her for Artist of the Year. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

