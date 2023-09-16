Offset & Kenneth Petty Beef: Rapper’s Alleged DM To Nicki Minaj’s Man’s Friend Surfaces Online

Offset continues to jet around the country living his best life while his beef with Nicki Minaj’s husband unfolds.

BYHayley Hynes
Offset & Kenneth Petty Beef: Rapper’s Alleged DM To Nicki Minaj’s Man’s Friend Surfaces Online

Most weekends this summer have seen well-known reality stars making headlines with their inappropriate antics but this time around it's some of the biggest names in hip-hop who are causing a stir. Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, began trending on Twitter on Friday (September 15) evening, after a video of him and some affiliates staking out Cardi B's man, Offset, went viral. In the time since the father of five has comedically reacted to the situation with a video of him hopping off of a private jet and calling his ops broke while laughing.

The internet also seems to be taking Set's side, notably trolling Petty for his troubling allegations of sexual abuse. Social media sleuths have been working tirelessly to get to the bottom of the situation, and it seems things stem from the MTV VMAs earlier this week, which Minaj was responsible for hosting. Cardi and her husband were also in attendance, with the former performing her "Bongos" collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. In a clip posted from the star-studded evening, Kenneth tells social media that he's "ready for y'all ni**as to act stupid," though thankfully nothing transpired.

Read More: Offset Reacts To Kenneth Petty’s Stakeout Video

Kenneth Petty and Offset's Drama First Heated Up at the VMAs

"Ask @iamcardib why she mad Big Queens in da building," Petty's friend wrote on his Story at the time. "We just different on this side, real sturdy diehard s**t." After more trash was talked from Minaj's camp, Offset allegedly DM'd one of her other half's friends. "Where you located?" he asked on a recent afternoon. "[You] ni**as pu**y, speaking on female business," the former Migo added. "And talking cr*zy broke a**, don't got money for war."

What's currently transpiring around Offset and Kenneth Petty isn't the only drama we've seen play out surrounding the 2023 VMAs. Earlier this week, TDE executive Punch confirmed that he cancelled SZA's performance at the award show when MTV failed to nominate her for Artist of the Year. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: SZA’s Artist Of The Year Snub Caused Manager Punch To Pull Her MTV VMAs Performance

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.