Chris Brown Shares Telling Message After Selena Gomez VMAs Drama

Let's be real, what's an award show without at least a little bit of drama? After a busy NYFW, countless artists and socialites recently made their way to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki Minaj was notably on hosting duty for the evening. She also debuted a new song from her upcoming Pink Friday 2 album that still has the Barbz talking. Another moment pop culture fanatics are still discussing is Selena Gomez's apparent reaction to hearing Chris Brown's name called during the event.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress looked unimpressed, to say the least, in a circulating video of her face when Breezy's name was read off on the list of nominees for Best R&B Artist. As HipHopDX reports, Gomez initially tweeted, "Who cares, lol," when the moment first went viral. Since then, she's also declared on her Instagram Story that she'll "never be a meme again."

Chris Brown isn't Phased by What Went Down at the 2023 VMAs

It's taken a few days for Brown to chime in on the situation. However, his own IG Story lit up with a telling message ahead of the weekend. "I'M THE GOAT and you know it 😏❤️," the father of three wrote over a black screen. He's not bothered by the situation, no matter how much trolls want to see a feud break out. Even if the singer's post wasn't about Gomez directly, at least we know that his confidence is sky-high stepping into R&B season.

Try as she might to stay out of trouble at the VMAs, Selena Gomez unfortunately still landed at the centre of controversy. Regardless of how people feel about her lack of a poker face, the Disney Channel alum is focusing her energy on making new music and growing her Rare Beauty brand. Read more about her latest single, which is reportedly about her ex, The Weeknd, at the link below. Make sure to check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

