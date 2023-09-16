Cardi B’s Nearly-Naked Twerking Video Distracts Thirsty Fans From Nicki Minaj Drama

Bardi and her “Bongos” are in a world of their own.

BYHayley Hynes
In today's world, twerking is practically a requirement if you want to be a successful rap diva. Of course, using sexuality to boost sales and streams isn't anything new for celebrities, but the general public appears to be growing tired of the same antics playing out on social media time and time again. Nevertheless, the socialites and lyricists continue to flaunt their bodies for the camera – especially Cardi B. The New York-born entertainer has been seriously feeling herself lately, following the release of her "Jealousy" collaboration with Offset, as well as her and Megan Thee Stallion's second-ever musical link-up.

The Houston hottie and the Hustlers actress came together on "Bongos" earlier this month. Bardi revealed in a recent interview that an astounding $2 million was spent on the NSFW music video they filmed to accompany the song. The mother of two has promised her fans that her sophomore album is still on the way (despite Charlamagne Tha God's doubts), and will likely arrive in the early months of 2024.

Cardi B Can't Stop Shaking Her "Bongos"

As she keeps busy preparing that, Cardi proved on Saturday (September 16) afternoon that she's not at all worried about the tension building between her husband and Nicki Minaj's man. Kenneth Petty and his affiliates have been busy sending shots at the 30-year-old and Set via IG, while the former Migo has been living lavishly on a private jet. As for the Grammy Award-winning rapper, she's occupying her time with modelling beautiful designer outfits and reminding us just how talented she is at throwing it back.

"Comfortable always 🖤💙," the East Coast icon wrote in the caption of today's photo dump. Clearly, Cardi and her man aren't too concerned about what the Queen of Rap and her crew are doing – they're too busy focusing on their own lanes. If you're not all caught up on the situation that's currently unfolding between Offset and Kenneth Petty, you can read all about the drama at the link below.

