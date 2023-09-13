Cardi B & Offset Pretend To Have Sex In The Bathroom At The VMAs

Cardi B was at the MTV Video Music Awards last night. Overall, she has become a staple of the event in recent years. However, in 2023, she was there for a multitude of reasons. Among them was the fact that she has a new song out with none other than Megan Thee Stallion. This song is called "Bongos," and during the festivities last night, she got to perform it for the very first time. Overall, the performance went extremely well, and fans were mesmerized by the visuals that they were seeing.

One person who enjoyed the performance quite a bit was none other than her husband, Offset. The two have been a power couple in hip-hop, even if there have been a few controversies here and there. The former Migos rapper was in the crowd dancing to the performance and having a great time. Although it was the festivities in the bathroom that probably got Offset the most excited. In the video below, you can see how he and Cardi B pretended to have sex in front of the bathroom mirror.

Cardi B & Offset Get Freaky

Throughout the clip, Cardi B trolls bathroom-goers by moaning and talking in a high-pitched voice. At one point, someone comes into the bathroom and all they can do is laugh. Considering the situation, that is probably the appropriate response. The video was eventually posted to Cardi's Instagram story, and it has since been making the rounds online. If one thing is for sure, however, it is that the VMAs were one huge party last night.

Overall, there were a ton of great performances and some phenomenal award winners. Moreover, Nicki Minaj did a great job hosting the event as she gave us a ton of amazing music. It was a huge success, and fans were more than happy with how it all went down.

